“Moving On” (Comedy: 1 hour, 25 minutes)
Starring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell
Director: Paul Weitz
Rated: R (Language)
Movie Review: Paul Weitz (“About a Boy,” 2002) directs and writes this captivating comedy that involves very serious undertones.
It follows the friendship of Claire (Fonda) and Evelyn (Tomlin). They are two estranged friends who renew their friendship at the funeral of their mutual best friend. While there, the ladies decide they want revenge.
Claire tells their dead friend’s widower, Howard (McDowell), in an apprehensive manner, “I’m going to kill you, Howard. I’ll kill you this weekend.” Now that their friend is dead, Clair and Evelyn decide they want to settle an old score for the malice Howard did decades earlier.
Fonda’s line begins a set of events that create an inviting screenplay boasted by a dynamic cast. Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are the newest comic duo. They are golden, even if the script does not match their and others’ talents.
Tomlin deadpans like the best of comics. She is the comical part of the duo. Her exacting comedy serves as the film’s commentary also.
Meanwhile, Fonda plays the more dramatic of the two characters. She is an ageless beauty, a regal actress. Her character’s romantic moments with the seasoned Richard Roundtree could be a movie all of its own. The two have a unique chemistry that works for the comedy.
Rounding out the cast is Malcolm McDowell. He plays the antagonist here and he is good at it.
“Moving On” is full of surprises. Subtle hints to what is coming are always present but they are still revealing when uttered or done. This and the Fonda-Tomlin dynamic make this movie watchable and enjoyable.
Grade: B (Move to see this soon.)
“A Snowy Day in Oakland” (Comedy: 1 hour, 32 minutes)
Starring: Nicole Ari Parker, Loretta Devine and Michael Jai White
Director: Kim Bass
Rated: PG-13 (Suggestive material, language and violence)
Movie Review: A certain dalliance exists with the intent of this movie. It appears a brief romanticizing of what Oakland’s predominantly African American Liberty Street was from the 1960s through the 1970s.
It indicates a nice, quaint commercial neighborhood ruined by gentrification, land developers and shady landlords.
That is the intent of this laid-back comedy. It offers an inviting glimpse of the past of a place far removed from the ultramodern period observed.
It portrays an urban area where the United Postal Service mail carrier is the town’s gossip, reading everyone’s mail. The street’s barbershop/salon proprietors are arguing divorcees Theona (Kimberly Elise) and Davis (Deon Cole). The street’s landlord is the crooked Marquis King (Reno Wilson). Jesus Salgado (Tony Plana) is a minimarket owner constantly worried about the safety of his grown daughter, Angelica (Claudia Zevallos).
And Rev. Carter (White) is worried about his future in Oakland as his aspirations may land him in Tallahassee, Fla. However, beautiful psychologist Dr. LaTrice (Parker) moves in and allows residents to vent on her couch. She has issues with a past lover and business partner.
Although this movie is based on references to a recent past, it is a contemporary setting. The characters exist in a screenplay of multiple melodramatic substories that are wildly disjointed occurrences.
It is fitting that nonagenarian Marla Gibbs plays in this movie. “A Snowy Day in Oakland” feels like a lackluster remake of the television sitcom “227,” which starred Gibbs, with a little of the movie “Barbershop” (Director Tim Story, 2002) tossed in for theatrics.
The narrative plays like a made-for-television movie. It is a reimagining that wanders off into la la land with character antics. The shtick appears mainly as multiple gimmicks.
The best the movie offers is a look at yesteryears through pictures of Liberty Street 50 to 60 years ago. This happens at the end of the movie after characters perform a sort of Bollywood dance sequence for the concluding scene.
“A Snowy Day in Oakland” has a rich source that this screenplay squanders. If forced to remain inside on a snowy day, this movie should be a last resort for entertainment.
Grade: C- (Go see it when there is a snowy day in South Georgia and North Florida.)
“Inside” (Drama/Thriller: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets and Eliza Stuyck
Directors: Vasilis Katsoupis
Rated: R (Language, sexual content and nude images)
Movie Review: “Inside” is an urban survival movie. It is one of those movies that has an event that appears unlikely for such a lengthy time.
That lessens the story but Dafoe’s brilliant performance is magnetic, pulling one along for the adventure.
Willem Dafoe plays Nemo, an art thief whose heist encounters problems because of anti-theft technology. He becomes trapped in a New York penthouse that appears an art museum barely lived in by its occupants.
After Nemo’s days living trapped there, the place appears the room of an untidy teenager. Nemo uses his wit to survive and escape his luxurious prison filled with priceless works of art.
The story is an original idea but it is Dafoe’s ability as an actor that carries this movie. An idea, no matter how interesting, a movie is only as good as the performers in the story.
Here, that person is Dafoe. He is good in these arthouse film roles that allow him a chance to shine as lead performer.
Grade: B (Dafoe’s performance is worth coming inside to observe.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 25 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
