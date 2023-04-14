“The Super Mario Brothers Movie” (Animation/Adventure/Comedy: 1 hour, 32 minutes)
Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black
Directors: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic
Rated: PG (Action and mild violence)
Movie Review: For those who grew up playing this Nintendo game and those who still do and new generations of fans, Mario and Luigi are entertainment staples.
This movie is likable and the animated visuals are energetic. The script, otherwise, is one thrown together quickly.
Mario (Pratt) and his brother, Luigi (Day), of Brooklyn, New York, are plumbers who decide to create their own business. They help the city fix its malfunctioning sewage plumbing.
While searching for the problem, the brothers are swept into a portal that takes them to the Mushroom Kingdom. There, Mario must rescue Luigi from Bowser (Black), an evil turtle-like being.
Mario asks Princess Peach (Taylor) for help and finds himself part of a war between the Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser’s Kingdom.
When one thinks of Mario and Luigi from video games, the characters appear as mature men in their 30s at least because of their big mustaches. Here, they are portrayed as very young men.
Also, Princess Peach is no longer a damsel in distress. She is a noble leader, diplomat and skilled warrior. The bad guys are still malicious, however.
The characters are voiced by talented people. The standout is Jack Black voicing and singing as Bowser, the main villain. His song to the love of his life appears atypical for a big bad guy like him but Black’s vocals are intriguing and make the song work for humor.
Apparently, producers worried about stereotypical accents regarding Italians, so the background story for Mario and Luigi is an adjustment to accommodate contemporary audiences.
They are now brothers who only use their accents for commercials for their plumbing businesses. The rest of the time they revert back to their makeshift Italo-Brooklyn accents. This works for modern audiences, although some of the nostalgia for yesteryear's accents for these characters exists still.
That aside, the movie entertains, although the story is better when it stays in the Mushroom Kingdom. The adventure is more focused there.
Grade: B- (The plot could super power block.)
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Action/Crime/Thriller: 2 hours, 49 minutes)
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Bill Skarsgård
Director: Chad Stahelski
Rated: R (Pervasive strong violence and language)
Movie Review: This last installment chronicling John Wick exacting revenge is nearly three hours of pure gratification.
It is packed with numerous action sequences and good dialogue attached. Like the previous “John Wick” movies, this one is high-energy entertainment that is riveting.
John Wick (Reeves) discovers a means to secure his freedom from The High Table by challenging Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Skarsgård), an executive member of the organized group of assassins, to a dual. However, the trek to get an audience with Marquis De Gramont will not be easy. Several foes endeavor to stop Wick from achieving that goal.
“John Wick” (2014) began a series of movies that have captivated audiences for nearly a decade. Each movie is a continuing story arc, involving John Wick killing those assassins who stand in his way. Overall, the plot remains the same, but the narrative adds new dimensions that keep it interesting.
Of course, Keanu Reeves works as the killing machine John Wick. He excels in this role which is mostly physical.
Yet, Reeves makes John Wick likable. You want to see him get revenge on those who wronged him. He is the protagonist of this very violent movie but he is not a moral man, as he is an assassin for hire. Still, Wick is on a mission and one understands why it is necessary.
Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada join Reeves. The men add to the movie.
Yen, who plays a blind High Table assassin with zeal, and a samurai-like Sanada appears like the best characters from the martial arts movies of the 1970s.
Fishburne delivers classic lines and is the movie’s cool man of many hats.
McShane is always a debonair gentleman in the delivery of his lines. He brings a sense of grounding to this franchise.
The main villain is played by Swedish actor, Skarsgård. He is better known for portraying Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the horror film “It” (2017) and its sequel, “It Chapter Two” (2019). Skarsgård plays the villain perfectly.
His portrayal of High Table’s Marquis De Gramont is an arrogant, ruthless and wealthy elitist. He is easy to dislike.
The John Wick franchise may finally have a conclusion but the end credits indicate otherwise. Rina Sawayama’s character, Akira, the daughter of Koji (played by Sanada), and the concierge of the Osaka Continental may start a new chapter of revenge.
If an Oscar exists for best action/stunt scenes, Wick would be a major contender. If you love action movies, “John Wick: Chapter 4” delivers. Audiences get their money's worth and more.
Grade: B (Another action-packed, good chapter.)
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 14 minutes)
Starring: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant
Directors: John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein
Rated: PG-13 (Violence and language)
Movie Review: Entertaining comedy is at the heart of this fun adventure. It easily reminds one of the humor from the cartoon television series “Dungeons & Dragons” (1983-85), whose characters have a cameo in this movie.
Chris Pine plays Edgin, a charismatic thief with the gift of gab. He, Holga (Rodriguez) Simon (Justice Smith) and Doric (Sophia Lillis) with help of super warrior Xenk (Page) form a band of awkward heroes. They are on a quest to retrieve a lost relic and Edgin's daughter from their former associate Forge (Grant).
Each scene delivers either comedy or action, some have both. The moments are captivating and fun. The humor in this movie is one of its strong points, although the previews rob the movie by showcasing some of the best moments.
Pine and Hugh Grant lead the cast with their well-timed deliveries. Simultaneously, this movie offers an adventure with plenty of action sequences. Together, these elements make this a worthy film for those just wanting to laugh and enjoy.
Grade: B (Dungeons and dragons are both abundant in this adventure.)
“Air” (Drama: 1 hour, 52 minutes)
Starring: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Ben Affleck and Viola Davis
Director: Ben Affleck
Rated: R (Language throughout including sexual innuendo)
Movie Review: Director Ben Affleck (“Argo,” 2012) stars in “Air,” which reunites him with his long-time friend, Matt Damon. The two create nice movies together.
“Air” is another good co-adventure for them where Damon leads as the main character.
Sports marketing executive John Paul Vincent "Sonny" Vaccaro (Damon) needs a win for Nike’s basketball division. He ventures to sign the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan, by designing a shoe with Jordan’s name.
To get Jordan, Vaccaro must deal with executives who say it is an impossible mission. This includes Nike’s founder and CEO Phil Knight (Affleck). Vaccaro must convince Knight that Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan shoes will be big.
“Air” is a narrative-driven movie. It chronicles Vaccaro's steps to achieve an ultimate goal. The executive's intuition drives him to pursue what his coworkers believe is impossible.
This leads to Vaccaro visiting Michael Jordan’s family, where audiences see a formidable Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. Vacarro and Mrs. Jordan have deep conversations. These moments between them are where the movie shows itself as a true drama. Damon and Davis are exceptional performers. They feed off of each here in an encouraging manner.
“Air” plays like a comedy occasionally, although it is based on actual events and people. It is similar to “Jerry Maguire” (1996) starring Tom Cruise.
The acting is better than average but only a few moments exist where the cast overwhelmingly scores with performances. One of the better moments is when Vaccaro and Deloris Jordan first meet. The second and best moment is when Nike execs are sitting around a large conference room table, and Damon’s Vaccaro tells Michael Jordan why he should sign a contract with Nike. The scene impresses with Damon's fine delivery of persuasion.
Damon, Davis, Affleck and others of the main cast provide plenty of entertainment via a straightforward story.
“Air” is a good story, even if it appears a lengthy advertisement for Nike.
Grade: B (It is up there ... like Jordan.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been writing movie reviews for The Valdosta Daily Times for about 25 years.
