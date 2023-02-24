“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” (Action/Adventure/Comedy: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas
Director: Peyton Reed
Rated: PG-13 (Violence/action and language)
Movie Review: Superhero movies are typically in trouble when the bad guy steals the show. In “Quantumania,” Jonathan Majors is mesmerizing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest villain Kang.
Majors makes the role intriguing, an angst-driven character who is an able villain. He gives this action movie its needed depth.
Kang exists in the Quantum realm, a place serving as his prison. The realm is a colorful place filled with strange creatures co-existing. Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, his love interest Hope Van Dyne (Lilly), who is known as The Wasp, daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) and Hope’s parents, Hank and Janet Van Dyne (Douglas and Pfeiffer), are pulled into the strange sub-universe.
There, they encounter unique beings who are rebel forces against Kang the Conqueror.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (2022) had similar hijinks to this latest Ant-Man adventure. “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” has similar antics and appears comic book-like in its delivery, yet people have said they are not feeling it.
Sure, “Quantumania” is an overkill with its special effects and the story is one fast-paced action scene after another without proper dramatic contexts. Yet, this is a popcorn flick. It entertains and is never boring.
Grade: B- (The mania is energetic fun, even if a visual overload.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Marlowe” (Crime/Mystery/Thriller: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, Diane Kruger
Director: Neil Jordan
Rated: R (Language, violent content, sexual material and brief drug use)
Movie Review: Liam Neeson takes on the role of Phillip Marlowe. Movie veterans Humphrey Bogart, Elliott Gould and Robert Mitchum have portrayed the private eye. Liam lacks their suave personalities but "Marlowe" seems like a more modern-era character for this noir drama, which fits Neeson.
Philip Marlowe (Neeson) takes the case of a missing lover. Clare Cavendish (Kruger), the lady who hires him, is a wealthy socialite. Clare does this much to the chagrin of her domineering mother, Dorothy (Lange). Marlowe's case takes him into multiple dangerous situations involving shady individuals.
Marlowe is watchable mainly because of its supporting cast. Lange is cunning as a wealthy movie star. She plays the mother of Diane Kruger, who charms with her platinum blonde hair. Alan Cummings, Danny Huston and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje round out the cast; the men are dynamic in their perspective roles playing unscrupulous people.
Again, the supporting characters are much more interesting than Neeson’s Marlowe. This is the problem of this screenplay. It does not resurrect Marlowe in a meaningful manner that one wants to see more of him in future movies.
Instead, the movie creates other characters that are more fascinating.
John Banville's book, “The Black-Eyed Blonde,” serves as the basis for this movie. Although set in the late 1930s, “Marlowe” plays like a lite version of “Pulp Fiction.” It has a modern feel rather than a movie set in a past era.
Grade: C+ (Entertaining, but the case is still open.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Of an Age” (Drama/Romance: 1 hour, 40 minutes)
Starring: Elias Anto, Thom Green and Hattie Hook
Director: Goran Stolevski
Rated: R (Strong language, sexual content and drug use)
Movie Review: “Of an Age” is a subtle, slow-moving good romantic drama. It does not concentrate on the sexuality or the sexual relationship of its characters but rather on the mental-emotional connection they form.
Told in two chapters, this tale creates an ageless venture into a meaningful coupling that seems natural.
A subtle romance is what happens in the summer of 1999 when Serbian-born Australian ballroom dancer Kol (Anton) meets Adam (Green), the older brother of Kol’s friend Ebony (Hook). They form an instant connection; Kol realizes Adam is gay. They have an intense 24-hour romance. Eleven years later, they meet again. Circumstances have changed but not the connection they share.
Although one has to be of age to see this, the romantic connection of these men is deeply rewarding. Director-writer Goran Stolevski (“Would You Look at Her,” 2017) pens a story of two people who feel genuine as characters. And genuinely, one has an incentive to care about them.
“Of an Age” starts slowly, constructing its characters by putting them together during a hectic moment where Hooks' Ebony screams hysterically continuously. From there, an equally paced buildup of their relationship forms. Stolevski does rush the story. He makes one wait to see how it ends. The conclusion may be the one an audience wants but it concludes in a poignant manner that excels.
Grade: B+ (Romance is pivotal at any age.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.