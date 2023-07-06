“Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” (Action/Adventure: 2 hours, 44 minutes)
Starring: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen
Director: James Mangold
Rated: PG-13 (Sequences of violence and action and language)
Movie Review: Approximately four decades after movie legend Harrison Ford infiltrated moviedom as the iconic Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” he returns with this interesting tale.
Albeit, the plot is much more interesting than characters who appear as duplicates from previous, better “Indiana Jones” movies.
Indiana Jones receives a visit from Helena Shaw (Waller-Bridge), the daughter of Jones’ longtime friend and fellow archeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones). Soon, the two are running from former World War II Nazi scientist Dr. Voller (Mikkelsen) and his henchmen. They are all searching for the Dial of Destiny, an artifact created by the legendary mathematician Archimedes (Nasser Memarzia).
It is good to see Harrison Ford back in action as Indy Jones. He is still an engaging actor. Likable as Ford is, it is a shame the movie does portray him as an older scholar. An intellectual and more pragmatic thinker befitting an aged professor would be interesting rather than the action star presented. Dr. Jones appears as reckless as he was as a younger man. Wisdom is still secondary to physical machismo.
The script entertains that notion briefly but quickly returns to indulge in action scenes. Ford, after all, is known as an action star. He remains so here.
Ford and some others from past Indiana Jones movies are good to see here in this action movie directed by James Mangold (“Girl, Interrupted,” 1999, and “The Wolverine,” 2013). Their characters may have lost some of that nostalgic charm but they are still entertaining.
The story about Archimedes’ device is an intriguing one. As noted earlier, the plot is more captivating than the characters’ motives. A part of this neat plot is a fascinating temporal paradox that plays out near this movie’s end. It sparks an interest in the actual Archimedes.
Despite an interesting plot, the movie appears a mix of the previous four “Indiana Jones” movies. It appears in some scenes as an unfinished part of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” “The Dial of Destiny” also exists in the shadow of its prequels but it remains a decent action-adventure entertainment with some nice special effects if nothing else.
Grade: B- (Indy still attracts audiences with daring adventures.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Joy Ride” (Comedy: 1 hour, 35 minutes)
Starring: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and Stephanie Hsu
Director: Adele Lim
Rated: R (Strong crude sexual content, strong language, drug content, violence and graphic nudity)
Movie Review: Comedic actresses Margaret Cho and Awkwafina have shown audiences that Asian American women are just as funny as other people in movies.
Add four more women to that category. Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and Stephanie Hsu prove they are the newest comedic ensemble. This adult comedy gives these ladies a chance to shine and audiences have a chance to laugh at some very raunchy feminine hijinks.
Audrey (Park), Lolo (Cola), Deadeye (Wu) and Kat (Hsu) are four Asian-American women who meet in China to aid Audrey on her business trip. The friends encounter fun moments, problems and new understandings of each other.
Director Adele Lim co-wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) and the animated movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021). “Joy Ride” is her directorial debut. It is also the movie that should make her a major talent for movies as a director. Her task of helming a large cast and keeping this wild comedy focused is good.
“Joy Ride” is not the movie to take your saintly grandmother or the pastor at your church. It is similar to “Girls Trip,” 2017, which featured an African American cast. These and several other recent comedy movies use the template originated by the Caucasian American cast of “Golden Girls.” One is the smart group leader, one is sexually promiscuous, one is naïve and sometimes clueless and the fourth person is usually older, wiser and strong-willed with uncensored comments.
“Joy Ride” has similarities to those comedies, yet it moves the line two notches forward with what is profanity and what is comedy. Profanity and comedy are blended material for laughs.
This movie is for adults but the material is very childish during multiple bits for the bulk of the first half. The second half finds the women in entertaining situations and the comedic antics become more potent and highbrow amusement.
Along the way, an important lesson looms. The women all know what they want until what they want is present. Then, reality becomes tangible in a moving way. Despite handsome men being in abundance, money, fame and fun, the women realize they want their friendship with each other more.
This is the most important concept for them. That message makes the movie sound entertainment with laughs and genuine warmth.
Grade: B (Call shotgun and join them.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Rudy Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (Animation/Adventure: 1 hour, 30 minutes)
Starring: Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Jane Fonda
Directors: Kirk DeDeMicco, Faron Pearl
Rated: PG (Action, rude humor, and thematic elements)
Movie Review: Some things do not make sense in movies, even for a kids’ feature. This movie fails because it barely stays in the realm of possibility.
In a world of humans of many shades of browns, tans and beiges, a blue-skinned Ruby Gillman (Condor) exists. The high schooler and her family just tell people they are from Canada when asked about their skin color.
To save a friend, Ruby goes into the ocean. This causes her to change into a giant kraken sworn to protect the world from power-hungry mermaids. Enter Chelsea Van Der Zee (Annie Murphy), a mermaid who befriends Ruby. On a path to self-discovery, Ruby soon finds she is more than her mother, Agatha Gillman (Collette), has told her. Ruby is the daughter of her Grandmamah (Fonda), the warrior queen of the seven seas.
Surely, some people in this photoplay have noticed that Canadians are not blue. Yet characters who are clearly not human are treated as just another person in their neighborhood. Again, this is nonsense for the realm where characters exist, although inclusivity is functioning beyond 100%.
“Rudy Gillman” is a seeming remake of “The Princess Diaries” that starred Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, except partly underwater. The prior is lesser compared to the latter.
At its best, this animated movie capitalizes on the success of “The Little Mermaid,” excluding the fact the mermaid is the evil one in “Rudy Gillman.” This coming-of-age tale is entertaining but not convincing in a manner that remains with you once you leave it.
Grade: C (For those older than the tween years, it is not cracking.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Sound of Freedom” (Drama: 2 hours, 11 minutes)
Starring: Jim Caviezel, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga and Eduardo Verástegui
Director: Alejandro Monteverde
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout)
Movie Review: “Sound of Freedom” is a survival thriller movie that is appealing on multiple levels with a straightforward story. It is based on a true story that poses as a public service announcement.
It thrives on the words “God's children are no longer for sale.” Think of this as a very personal public service announcement where the message and the entertainment equal each other in a positive manner.
Special Agent Timothy Ballard (a talented Caviezel) works for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. A case involving an abducted Latino boy from Latin America leads to a major case involving the human trafficking of children. Bullard resigns his position and vows to find the daughter of Roberto (Zúñiga) after returning the grief-stricken father’s son.
With the help of foreigners Batman (Camp), a former drug cartel member, and Agent Jorge (Javier Godino), a Latin American law enforcement officer, Bullard risks his life to save children from an egregious form of modern-day slavery.
Ballard is a modern-day Harriet Tubman. He is the president of Operation Underground Railroad. They are on a mission to rescue as many children as possible from sex-trafficking rings. His and his team’s work is a noble cause. This movie attempts to draw attention to their cause. This is a world problem, so their task should be an easy one.
This is a thriller with religious tones. The movie presses its message by making it a humane story; honorable people save children from a global pedophile ring. Sadly, the United States is one of the leading countries for such inhumane networks.
Again, this movie is a public service announcement with the best of intentions. It inspires one to get involved.
“Sound of Freedom” plays as a thriller at moments and the talented cast makes the most of some underdeveloped characters. Also, this drama tugs at one’s emotional center with this relatable story and its attempt to bring more attention to the sex trafficking of minors.
Grade: B (Let freedom ring ...)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Prisoner’s Daughter” (Drama: 1 hour, 40 minutes)
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Christopher Convery, Tyson Ritter, and Ernie Hudson
Director: Catherine Hardwicke
Rated: R (Strong language and violence)
Movie Review: “Prisoner’s Daughter" is a heartfelt production. It is engrossing to the very end.
It follows a family of three living in Las Vegas. Max ‘Bulldog’ Macleary (Cox) is a former boxer and mob henchman. Maxine (Beckinsale) is Max’s daughter and a single mom raising a 12-year-old Ezra (Convery). As part of a compassionate release because of his terminal pancreatic cancer, the state’s correctional facility will release Max but only if his daughter agrees to let him reside at her house. Max sees his early release as a chance to get to know his daughter and grandson before death, yet Maxine is reluctant to allow her estranged father into her life again.
Agreeable acting is the best part of this drama. Brian Cox is dynamic as always. Kate Beckinsale gives one of her better performances and young actor Christopher Convery is bold and refreshing as the son and grandson of two solid actors. The three of them work well together.
Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (“Thirteen,” 2003, “Lords of Dogtown,” 2005) and teleplay writer Mark Bacci, “Prisoner’s Daughter” plays nicely until soap operatic style family dynamics come into play. This exists because Ezra’s dad, played by Tyson Ritter, has scenes that distract what is otherwise a good drama. Bacci’s screenplay attempts to make Ritter’s Tyler be the ultimate antagonist but the character is not intelligently rendered and appears over the top.
Beckinsale, Cox and Convery are invitingly charming as a family. Their relationships have touching moments and the cast plays their parts well. They appear as real people, working and surviving urban life in Las Vegas. Their acting makes this movie thrive, even when concluding moments border on lesser dramatic elements similar to a primetime teleplay.
Grade: B- (Parent and offspring are engaging.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for more than 25 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.