“Creed III” (Sports Drama: 1 hour, 56 minutes)
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Jonathan Majors
Director: Michael B. Jordan
Rated: PG-13 (Intense sports action, violence and strong language).
Movie Review: “Creed III” would be a great end to the iconic characters created by Sylvester Stallone from his “Rocky” franchise.
This movie is the third in the “Creed” series which began in 2015. It is directed by Michael B. Jordan, who also stars as the lead character. In Jordan’s directorial debut, a successful sports drama moves from under the large shadow cast by Stallone’s iconic Rocky Balboa.
Adonis Creed (Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life with wife Bianca (Thompson) and their daughter. His life changes when childhood friend Damian "Dame" Anderson, played persuasively by it-actor for villains at the moment, Jonathan Majors, who currently plays the antagonist in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”
Anderson is a former boxing prodigy and ex-convict who spent years in confinement. He wants more than to restore a relationship with Creed, he also wants Creed’s lavish lifestyle and his heavyweight boxing title.
Much happens in the background of this movie. The substories are never explored but hover there on the outskirts of this narrative. Some of these measures would have been good for drama, especially near the conclusion.
One particular moment of letdown is a death scene in this movie, continuing the trend of killing off strong black women in scripts. The death scene adds no emotive elements to this screenplay or its characters. This exists because “Creed III” is a sports action movie, and it exists there more than anywhere else. It plays as pure sports entertainment.
The boxing scenes are dynamic visuals not for those easily disturbed by blood.
Again, some nice creative concepts exist but are glossed over to get to the more confrontational scenes. Even more, some scenes appear to come from other places like Maya Angelou's poems.
Otherwise, Jordan and writers Keenan Coogler (“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” 2021) and Zach Baylin (“King Richard,” 2021) opt for a conventional boxing movie that ends in a predictable but grand enjoyable manner.
Grade: B- (Not a knockout but a winner by decision.)
“Jesus Revolution” (Drama: 2 hours)
Starring: Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie and Kelsey Grammer
Directors: Jon Erwin, Brent McCorkle
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic elements, strong drug content)
Movie Review: In the early 1970s, a national spiritual awakening occurs in a community of hippies in Southern California. This is the true story of that rising, termed a Jesus Revolution. This is an engaging drama because of interesting characters.
The story follows Lonnie Frisbee (Roumie), a charismatic worldly hippie. He meets Pastor Chuck Smith (Grammer), the preacher of a very conservative church. Smith and Frisbee join forces to create a large congregation.
They are soon joined by a young Greg Laurie (Courtney), a high school teen being raised by his struggling mother. The three men become part of a larger movement of young people in Southern California.
Jon Erwin (“I Still Believe,” 2020) and Brent McCorkle (“Unconditional,” 2012) co-direct this religious movie that scores points with its down-to-earth portrayal of its main characters. It shows people overcoming the ill portions of their lives through their Christian faith.
Grammer, Roumie, Courtney and Anna Grace are good in their roles. They help provide an inspirational story.
Grade: B (The revolution continues.)
“Cocaine Bear” (Comedy/Thriller: 1 hour, 35 minutes)
Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Keri Russell and Ray Liotta
Director: Elizabeth Banks
Rated: R (Bloody violence and gore, drug content and language throughout)
Movie Review: Director Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie's Angels,” 2019) directs this entertaining comedy that plays like a thriller, too.
It has better frights than some horror movies.
Based on real-life events from 1985, “Cocaine Bear” follows a group of cops, criminals, tourists, teens, a forest ranger and a couple of paramedics converging in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.
There, an American black bear has ingested millions of dollars of cocaine from a deceased drug runner whose parachute malfunctioned. Law enforcement and criminals search for the missing cocaine. They and others become prey for the cocaine-addicted bear’s feral aggressiveness.
This is an imaginative retelling of the cocaine bear story. Banks creates an effective horror. Banks said in an interview for ‘Variety’ by Adam B. Vary that people should think of this screenplay as "that bear's revenge story."
Banks proves she is becoming a go-to director for comedies with this movie, her best to date. She has directed other movies such “Charlie's Angels” (2019) and “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015). With “Cocaine Bear,” she rivals movies with the frights inserted into the movie.
Of course, most moments are cheeky comedies but they work. Audiences get thrills and humor in this adult comedy.
“Cocaine Bear” is Ray Liotta's final completed film role before he died last year. He and others of this cast play interesting people. They and very well-done visual effects for the bear are engaging and fun, even when the antics are far-fetched.
Grade: B (You can grin and bear it.)
“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” (Action/Comedy: 1 hour, 54 minutes)
Starring: Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Josh Hartnett and Hugh Grant
Director: Guy Ritchie
Rated: R (Language and violence)
Movie Review: If anything, one can never say Guy Ritchie’s screenplays are not entertaining. This action flick keeps with his ability to entertain as a director and writer.
“Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” is good in the entertainment section. Additionally, this spy action comedy has a good cast.
Super spy agent Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Grant) to retrieve a stolen high-tech artificial intelligence device before an arms dealer can sell it to the highest bidder.
To do so, Fortune and his team of elite operatives (Plaza, Elwes and Bugzy Malone) recruit movie star Danny Francesco (Hartnett).
The cast is fun to observe. While action star Jason Statham performs the stunts, two others in the cast stand out as scene stealers. Josh Hartnett works well as an actor in over his head; yet, it is Hugh Grant who steals the show. His portrayal of an eccentric billionaire is grand.
Sure, “Operation Fortune” feels like something seen before, notably the James Bond movies, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” both the 2015 movie and the television series that ran from 1964-68 and last year’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” 2022.
However, it is entertaining and never dull.
Grade: B- (Operation: Comical action entertains.)
“Emily” (Biographical Drama/Romance: 2 hours, 10 minutes)
Starring: Emma Mackey, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Fionn Whitehead
Director: Frances O'Connor
Rated: R (Some sexuality/nudity and drug use)
Movie Review: On its surface, “Emily” is a bunch of young people falling in love and complaining about love with each other or squabbling with siblings. However, this period drama offers a rousing view of Emily Brontë, played by Emma Mackey.
A snippet of Brontë’s short-lived life, from her rebellious shenanigans with her brother, Branwell (Whitehead), to her romantic fling with Priest William Weightman (Jackson-Cohen), her father’s curate.
English novelist and poet Emily Brontë is best known for her only novel, “Wuthering Heights.” The movie offers enjoyable moment about the writer during early womanhood. The writer died at age 30 but this screenplay provides her short-lived life with plenty of events that served as an inspiration for her writing as portrayed here.
Actress Frances O'Connor makes her directorial-writer debut with this appealing drama, something that appears like a Jane Austin novel. O’Connor makes the best cast especially with French actress Emma Mackey – “Death on the Nile” (2022).
Mackey is captivating. Her portrayal of Brontë is one of an explorer. The best writers are explorers. They explore their characters, their predicaments and their settings by placing themselves in that instance of writing.
O’Connor does that, even when her characters’ actions irritate occasionally.
Grade: B (Emily impresses.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been writing reviews for about 25 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
