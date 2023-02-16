“80 for Brady” (Comedy/Sports: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field
Director: Kyle Marvin
Rated: PG-13 (Strong language, drug content and some suggestive references.)
Movie Review: The week this movie debuted also saw the announcement of National Football League quarterback Tom Brady’s second retirement.
Brady, a producer of this film, stars as himself. He and four legendary actresses form a sports comedy that entertains mightily, even when the antics appear far-fetched to be based on a real-life group of senior citizens who call themselves the "Over 80 for Brady" club.
Lou (Tomlin), Trish (Fonda), Maura (Moreno) and Betty (Field) are superfans of Tom Brady, who stars as himself. The ladies travel to Houston to see Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI (2017).
Their plans to see their favorite team do not go as arranged.
At first, the antics of this seasoned and legendary cast appear as just another rendition of television’s “Golden Girls.” As the comedy continues, one realizes this movie is more than the friendship of four women; this is a sports comedy. It is as much about football as anything else.
Both the sports and comedy are propelled by the performances of Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field whose ages range from 76 to 91. These ladies offer plenty, making their roles engaging, and their interactions with Brady and other football players inspiring and comical.
This is Kyle Marvin’s directorial debut for a full-length feature film. His outing is good for this comedy. He and his team's main problem is their efforts to make sure this is a diverse cast. The attempt to do so clutters the movie and distracts from the main cast.
Otherwise, “80 for Brady” works as a people-pleaser movie for mature audiences to 80 and beyond.
Grade: B (Movie critic for Brady.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Knock at the Cabin” (Thriller/Mystery: 1 hour, 40 minutes)
Starring: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Rated: R (Violence and language)
Movie Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s movies are always entertaining, even when one must ponder his screenplay quirks.
“Knock at the Cabin” is an inviting mystery thriller. It creates an interesting narrative using primarily one setting.
Andrew (Aldridge), Eric (Groff) and their 7-year-old daughter, Wen (Cui), are vacationing in a cabin in a secluded countryside near a lake.
The cabin exists in a lush forest with no neighbors for miles. Shortly after arriving, they are visited by four strangers, a massive man and eerily intimidating Leonard (Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Redmond (Rupert Grint) and Adriane (Abby Quinn).
The four people tell the family to open the door to talk. The strangers warn the family secure in their cabin that they must talk because it is the only means to avoid the world’s pending apocalypse.
Paul Tremblay wrote the book "The Cabin at the End of the World" which is basis for this movie. Director Shyamalan and his team craft an interesting movie. They allow just enough of a mystery and eerie to make this movie worth it.
The mystery is provided by the notions that the strangers are telling the truth, part of a crazy cult, just plain crazy or threatening the same-sex couple because they are two gay men raising a child of Asian descent.
This perpetuates the story and keeps it interesting, although this screenplay fails to elaborate on many of those matters significantly because of unneeded flashbacks.
Ultimately the movie is about a choice: love or avoiding end of the world. Moviegoers' choice should be seeing this.
Grade: B (Answer the knock.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“The Amazing Maurice” (Animation/Adventure/Crime: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Hugh Laurie, Himesh Patel, Emilia Clarke and David Thewlis
Directors: Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann
Rated: PG (Action peril, rude material)
Movie Review: The animated adventure is engrossing, even if adults may enjoy it more than younger audiences. This is a crime caper with plenty of mature themes that should keep adults entertained.
It also has some elements of fairytales as characters like the Pied Piper have an interesting presence in this movie. The antics of these animated characters should be appealing to younger audiences.
Maurice (Laurie) is a talking con artist cat. He, Keith (Patel) and a horde of intelligent English-speaking rats have the perfect scheme. They have the rats invade a town and cause problems as pests.
Then, Maurice and a flute-playing Keith arrive to rid the town of the rats. Their latest heist has a major problem when they discover some other group has a better scam.
Hugh Laurie is cunning as the voice of Maurice. Maurice is an antihero. He is a conman who eventually becomes a protagonist. Emilia Clark of “Game of Thrones” fame and David Thewlis as the villain join Laurie for this interesting tale.
The cast provides nice voices for an array of watchable characters based on Terry Pratchett’s book “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.”
The end is energetic and fun. However, the concluding scenes are not as smartly engaging as everything leading up to it.
Grade: B- (Amazingly gratifying.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Magic Mike's Last Dance” (Music/Drama: 1 hour, 52 minutes)
Starring: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek and Ayub Khan Din
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Rated: R (Sexual material and strong language)
Movie Review: This is the third movie in this franchise that started with “Magic Mike” (Director Steven Soderbergh, 2012) and was followed in 2015 by “Magic Mike XXL” (Director Gregory Jacobs).
All are from the work of writer Reid Carolin, who previously collaborated with Channing Tatum on the movies “Dog” (2022) and “White House Down” (2013) also.
The first movie had its mostly female audiences practically waving dollar bills at the screen and yelling at naked men. The first movies contained dancing and sexually explicit material but they also had meaningful characters and a plot that appeared logical. Here, Mike has lost his mojo.
Mike Lane (Tatum) has retired from the exotic dancing stage, after losing his furniture business. He is now working as a bartender in Florida. While working at a party, he receives an offer he cannot refuse from the host, wealthy socialite Maxandra "Max" Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault).
She becomes fascinated with Mike after he gives her a private lap dance. Maxandra lures Mike to London with the hopes he will direct a new style of a sexy stage show.
While it boasts some nice visuals, this addition is less exotic. It is stageplay theatrics while teething on being a romance. Both fail to be as provocative as the previous “Magic Mike” movies.
Grade: C+ (He lost some of his magic.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Consecration” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 31 minutes)
Starring: Jena Malone, Danny HustonIan and Janet Suzman
Director: Christopher Smith
Rated: PG (Action/violence throughout and brief language)
Movie Review: Grace (Malone) travels to the remote Scottish convent on the Isle of Skye after the alleged suicide of her brother, Michael (Steffan Cennydd), who is a priest.
Grace’s investigation leads to some disturbing truths about the convent and her history. It does not help that Mother Superior (Suzman) and her nuns engage in subterfuge surrounding Michael.
Grace, played by Malone, is not a woman of faith. Her lack of religiosity is what drives her intuition that something is afoot about her brother’s death.
She believes the convent is hiding something. She is correct. The hidden measure is that this is a subpar horror movie that relies on tired tropes.
Some creative bits are recognizable momentarily but Christopher Smith throws them out with a script that never reaches a horror threshold. Even more, the cinematography is dreary and the overall feel is a low-budget movie.
Grade: D+ (Do not consecrate this by granting it an audience.)
“Infinity Pool” (Horror/Science-Fiction: 1 hour, 57 minutes)
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman and Mia Goth
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
Rated: R (Graphic violence, disturbing material, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language)
Movie Review: Director-writer Brandon Cronenberg puts together an interesting movie that plays as a horror movie combined with elements of science fiction.
His movie barely misses the NC-17 rating because Cronenberg appears more ready to shock his audiences with mature-audience visuals than allowing his thought-provoking narratives to shine. The narrative is good and inspiringly original, but graphic violence and flashing light scenes are an eyesore.
James and Em Foster (Skarsgård and Coleman) vacation on the island of La Tolqa. The place is serene and routine until a fatal accident lands James, a writer, in a precarious situation with law enforcement. The natives on the island are peculiar people with interesting laws. Numerous criminal acts are given the death penalty.
“Infinity Pool” intrigues as much as dissuades one to skip. Cronenberg places neat ideology in his screenplays that would play well in philosophical and arthouse venues. Here, he tackles cloning, law, good versus evil impulses and the nature of existence. One of the best scenes incorporates several wealthy people contemplating cloning and observations of life and death. The moments move quickly and Cronenberg returns to gory visuals and sexual acts.
A sexual orgy continues for too long. The scene has brilliant colors that flash on screen in a blinding manner that the nudity and sex are less recognizable because one almost needs sunglasses to watch it. Cronenberg uses light this way in two moments. Each time, the flashes of light cause a strain on the eyes.
Despite those digressing light-inserted scenes, “Infinity Pool” is gory yet intriguing enough to make this movie watchable. If one has seen Cronenberg’s previous two photoplays, "Possessor (2020) and "Antiviral" (2012), strong violence and mature themes are staples of his work. "Infinity Pool” follows suit in typical Cronenberg fashion.
Grade: B- (It is easier to get into than out.)
“Maybe I Do” (Comedy: 1 hour, 35 minutes)
Starring: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy
Director: Michael Jacobs
Rated: PG-13 (Brief strong language|sexually suggestive material)
Movie Review: “Maybe I Do” is based on Michael Jacobs’ brief Broadway play “Cheaters.” He directs this movie as if it is still on stage. This style is lackluster at multiple points but a talented cast delivers.
Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) have decided their relationship needs to move to the next level. She wants marriage and he does not want that level of commitment. So, the couple goes to their parents for advice.
Her parents are Grace (Keaton) and Howard (Gere), a loving couple. His parents are Sam (Macy) and Monica (Sarandon), a complicated marriage. When Michelle and Allen plan a dinner so their parents can meet, the parents are surprised to learn they already know each other — intimately.
An ensemble cast shines. This is mainly due to the seasoned members of the cast. Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy are engaging. Their charisma is potent.
While this comedy pivots around the relationship problems of Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, their coupling is lesser compared to the antics of the actors who play their parents. Keaton, Gere, Sarandon and Macy have complicated relationships that inspire laughter and the better moments of this comedy.
Macy especially steals the show with nifty lines. His character, Sam, when asked why he hates his wife, Monica (Sarandon, who seems to channel Bette Davis) answers, “I live with her.” The exchange is quick but a certain exacting realness exists in the moment that makes it funnier.
Michael Jacobs is the creator of television programs like “Boy Meets World” (1993–2000) and “Dinosaurs” (1991-94). He is a creative person but his movie appears too much like a stageplay than a screenplay. It is a good thing he selected a superbly talented cast to counter.
Grade: B- (I do, with some reluctance.)
“Fear” (Horror: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Tyler Abron, Joseph Sikora and Tip "T.I." Harris
Director: Deon Taylor
Rated: R (Bloody violence and language)
Movie Review: Along with “Fear,” Deon Taylor movies, such as “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” (2021), appear to all straight-to-video productions.
His movies are rarely creative and merely appear to imitate better movies.
“Fear” is, regrettably, another one of those flicks.
Several friends meet at a retreat for a surprise birthday and a possible wedding proposal announcement. However, a pandemic outbreak that is an airborne contagion threatens their stay. More importantly, the place where they are staying thrives on fear.
The thing to fear about this movie is it is uninspiring. It puts together plentiful horror tropes. The result is something mild and seldomly scary. Think of it as a bad mix of “Final Destination,” “The Shining” and the COVID pandemic.
Grade: D+ (It is scarily unimpressive.)
“Women Talking” (Period Drama: 1 hour, 41 minutes)
Starring: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley
Director: Sarah Polley
Rated: PG-13 (Mature thematic content including sexual assault, bloody images and some strong language)
Movie Review: Inspired by true events, this splendid drama is exactly what its title suggests. It is about women talking about their rights, equality, safety, their children and their major problem — men.
In 2010, several women of an isolated religious community similar to an Amish town are frustrated by the men who mistreat them. The latest mistreatment is the men of their community drug and rape young women.
The men tell the women their behavior made them targets of Satan or the men tell them they are imagining what happened to them despite the bruises left after the assaults. After some proof is provided that men are committing the crimes, the men still act as if the women are delusional.
While all of the men are away, the women take a vote and discuss the ramifications of doing nothing, staying and fighting back, or leaving. They contemplate these measures as they attempt to remain obedient to their faith.
“Women Talking” is a slow-moving drama but it is a worthy one that has been nominated for two Oscars, including for Best Motion Picture.
It takes a very timely topic and makes it interesting. It is easy to feel for these women. They are not treated fairly by their male counterparts, yet men fail to treat them equally or fairly. Upon listening to the women talk, one easily understands why they are disgusted with men.
Numerous seasoned actresses grace “Women Talking.” They are talented people who manage to take ordinary characters and make them appealing.
Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Michelle McLeod, Frances McDormand, Judith Ivey and Sheila McCarthy are absorbing. The plot has very extreme dramatic moments. Instead, dialogue is the key component of this well-done feature.
Director Sarah Polley (“Away from Her,” 2006; “Stories We Tell,” 2012) and Miriam Toews (screenplay by) craft an elegant drama, even if it never reaches an apex for a deeply emotive drama.
A sense of urgency is present because these women must leave before the men return but the anxiety that sense of urgency carries does not fully translate to total empathy matter.
One should feel sorry for these women but they all appear wise, able and bold enough that one gets the sense they are more than capable of standing their ground.
Grade: B+ (A good talk.)
“Living” (Drama: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood and Alex Sharp
Director: Oliver Hermanus
Rated: PG-13 (Some suggestive material and smoking)
Movie Review: “Living” is not a flashy drama that gets one’s attention juxtaposed better advertised movies, although it is a well-done drama.
Instead, it is a feature about an ordinary man doing his job and going home every day. This is not the type of movie that captures a wide audience, but it should. Bill Nighy's performance is captivating.
London senior civil servant Rodney Williams (Nighy) is a quiet man. His life appears bland, merely working and going home every day. After he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis, he decides to live life to the fullest.
The opening credits appear like something from the era in which this movie is set, the 1950s. As those titles and names appear on screen, they almost seem crude by today’s standards, yet they fit this movie perfectly. It is a nice introduction to the cast and a London of yesteryear.
Nighy plays a role originated by Takashi Shimura from the Japanese film “Ikiru” (Director Akira Kurosawa, 1952), which was inspired by the 1886 Russian novella “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by Leo Tolstoy.
The screenplay is by Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day,” 1993). He and director Oliver Hermanus (“Moffie,” 2019) create an inspiring movie that lives up to its predecessor. “Living” was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Much of this movie’s success is thanks to its leading actor, Bill Nighy. A veteran of movies and television since the 1970s, Nighy received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He deserves the accolades. He makes his everyman character observable without any cheap theatrics. He just plays his role.
The movie's greatest moments come near its conclusion. Moments before appear as tedious as work on Monday because it takes this drama a moment to gain momentum. However, the last scenes are what Nighy’s character was doing in the background at his job. These moments score points and enliven the plot, proving one person’s work can make a difference.
Grade: B (A worthy living.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.