NASHVILLE – Representatives from several different agencies from Atkinson, Berrien, Clinch, Cook and Lanier counties recently reviewed how child abuse cases will be investigated and prosecuted within the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.
The meeting took place in the Agricultural Building in Berrien County and was spearheaded by Alapaha Judical Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill.
Participants included representatives from the Atkinson and Cook County departments of family and children services, Unison Behavioral Health, the Atkinson County Coroner’s office, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Berrien and Lanier county health departments, the Berrien, Clinch and Cook county magistrate courts, Atkinson, Berrien, Lanier and Clinch County school systems, Clinch County Sheriff’s Department, Lanier County Sheriff’s Office, The Haven, the Department of Juvenile Justice, CASA, the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Atkinson, Berrien and Lanier County Family Connections.
Studstill said the primary purpose of the meeting was to gather members from these agencies and others within the circuit to implement a protocol for the investigation and prosecution of alleged cases of child abuse, DA office representatives said in a statement.
The district attorney addressed the members in attendance and reviewed the proposed protocol.
“The protocol outlines the procedures to be used in investigating and prosecuting cases arising from alleged sexual abuse and sexual exploitation as well as the procedures to be followed for each agency within our circuit,” he said. “The protocol mirrors the state’s model protocol for the investigation and prosecution of child abuse cases but we have modified ours to accommodate our local organizations.
“We appreciate everyone who attended this meeting and provided input for the implementation of this protocol. Most of the members are part of a multi-disciplinary team which we commonly refer to as MDT,” Studstill added.
“These team members consist of law enforcement officials, DFCS, the district attorney’s office, the Child Advocacy Center, the Haven, mental health and medical professionals, domestic violence shelters when a child is involved and others who provide a coordinated response in these cases. The overall goal of this protocol is to increase the effectiveness of investigations while reducing the stress and risk of secondary trauma to children. The MDT currently in place for our circuit meet monthly to share information regarding child abuse cases in Berrien, Cook and Lanier counties.”
In addition to implementing the protocol, Studstill said, “I am proud to announce that we are also planning to implement MDTs for the remaining two counties, Atkinson and Clinch. It was my honor to spearhead this meeting and discuss the protocol. We obtained acceptance signatures from all who attended the meeting. The fact that this meeting was so well attended shows the commitment that people within our circuit have for the protection of children.
“My office is committed to ensuring that we all move forward and implement the best practices for investigation and prosecution of these cases.”
