Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega and Kappa Upsilon chapters present 2023 scholarship award winners.

VALDOSTA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega and Kappa Upsilon chapters awarded 16 graduating high school students with scholarships.

Creasy Sermons, co-chairman, said the chapters presented five $1,500 scholarships to students at Brooks County, Cook County, Hamilton, Lowndes and Valdosta high schools/ Valdosta Early College Academy.

In addition, there were several $500 book scholarships presented to deserving students at each of the high schools.

Kappa Eta Omega Chapter awarded scholarships to:

Valdosta High School: Rhalyn Burton, Winston Edgerton and Zariyah Eanes.

Lowndes High School: Kyndall Goss, Kaylan McConnehead and Danielle Synman.

Brooks County High School: Ja’Mya Thomas, Nile Monds and Halena Walker.

Cook County High School: Amaya Durden, Gabrielle James and Kylie Downs.

Hamilton County High School: Yesenia Gomez and Christian Dye.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Upsilon Chapter awarded two students, Valdosta High School’s Roberto Montiel and Lowndes High School’s Railyn Tucker.

