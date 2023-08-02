VALDOSTA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega and Kappa Upsilon chapters awarded 16 graduating high school students with scholarships.
Creasy Sermons, co-chairman, said the chapters presented five $1,500 scholarships to students at Brooks County, Cook County, Hamilton, Lowndes and Valdosta high schools/ Valdosta Early College Academy.
In addition, there were several $500 book scholarships presented to deserving students at each of the high schools.
Kappa Eta Omega Chapter awarded scholarships to:
Valdosta High School: Rhalyn Burton, Winston Edgerton and Zariyah Eanes.
Lowndes High School: Kyndall Goss, Kaylan McConnehead and Danielle Synman.
Brooks County High School: Ja’Mya Thomas, Nile Monds and Halena Walker.
Cook County High School: Amaya Durden, Gabrielle James and Kylie Downs.
Hamilton County High School: Yesenia Gomez and Christian Dye.
Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Upsilon Chapter awarded two students, Valdosta High School’s Roberto Montiel and Lowndes High School’s Railyn Tucker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.