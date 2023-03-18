VALDOSTA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter offers tuition and book scholarships to graduating high school students.
Creasy Sermons, co-chairman, said the scholarship window is open until 11 p.m. Thursday, March 24.
Diedre Jones and Melissa Alexander also serve as co-chairmen for the scholarship committee.
The chapter will present five $1,500 scholarships to students at Brooks County, Cook County, Hamilton, Lowndes and Valdosta high schools/ Valdosta Early College Academy.
In addition, there will be two $500 book scholarships presented to deserving students at each of the high schools.
KEO President Valerie Bryant, an attorney, said,“Service is the heart of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and Kappa Eta Omega Chapter has served our five service area high schools with multiple scholarships for nearly 50 years.”
Sermons said, “Applications are available with each school counselor and/or school webpage for scholarship applications.”
Applications are available at www.akakeo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.