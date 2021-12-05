David Perdue

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue 

 Riley Bunch

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Sunday former U.S. Sen. David Perdue plans to challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next year, citing multiple people with knowledge of his decision, setting up a divisive contest between two of the state’s leading GOP figures ahead of a likely general election matchup with Stacey Abrams.

Perdue’s decision is expected to be delivered Monday, the AJC reported. 

