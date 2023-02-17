VALDOSTA – Valdosta Regional Airport is making headway on adding a new air traffic control tower, aviation terminal and improvements.
Jim Galloway, the regional airport manager and executive director, said the current air tower and general aviation terminal needs to be replaced as it hasn’t been upgraded for more than 70 years and older buildings are more expensive to maintain.
“These were built in 1948. Trying to maintain the older infrastructure, the materials and everything is costly, especially nowadays. Also, they weren’t built with the same standards we have today. It’s not unsafe; they’re just not up to modern standards,” he said.
Back in April 2022, the authority and Mayor Scott James Matheson submitted a letter to the Georgia Transportation Investment Act asking for sources of additional funds, as the project was estimated to require $6.6 million for completion.
The project could utilize other sources, such as a million dollar grant through the FFA, the transportation local option sales tax and SPLOST VIII.
Last week, the authority reported making progress in design plans and permit approval.
“And then last week, I met with the fire marshal along with the architect for the tower and fire suppression subcontractor. We confirmed the final five suppression configurations, which is what the architect was hoping for. ... So the next step to the tower is to build 100% design and then those plans will be submitted for approval. They will pull permits until we’re closer to actual construction but they’ll be submitted for approval on the general aviation terminal; the grant application for the design grant will be submitted soon. The FAA’s plans have everything ready to go,” he said.
The timeline for each of the improvement projects is anticipated to range from six months to possibly two-years.
Air Tower: Late 2023 to mid 2024.
General Aviation Terminal: Late 2024 to early 2026.
Demolition of old terminal: Mid 2025 to late 2026.
Redo aircraft parking: Mid 2026 to late 2028.
Galloway said all airport improvement projects could be completed between mid 2026 to late 2028.
