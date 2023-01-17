MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base aircrew flight equipment airmen regularly inspect HGU-55/P helmets and other equipment at Moody Air Force Base.
AFE airmen inspect, deliver and install the equipment prior to mission flights and deployments.
The 71st Rescue Squadron AFE section manages more than 100 items daily. The maintenance of these items ensures the safety of aircrew and supports mission success.
For example, if an AFE airman installs and secures a V7 Quick-don mask into the pilot seat of an HC-130J Combat King II, the process requires the testing of the communication system to ensure effective communication in the event of an in-flight emergency.
