VALDOSTA – SSgt. Robert Carter is a U.S. Air Force and Space Force enlisted accessions recruiter, located at 1525 Baytree Road.
Prior to being assigned to Valdosta, he was stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany then Moody Air Force Base, operating vehicles as a member of ground transportation, Air Force officials said in a statement.
He is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and is here with his wife, Jordan, who is native of Nashville.
For more information on more than 150 jobs, education, pay, retirement benefits and more, feel free to call or text him at (229) 232-0711 or visit https://linktr.ee/SSgt.Robert.Carter
SSgt. Olivia Hamje serves as an enlisted accessions recruiter.
Prior to being assigned to Valdosta, she was stationed at Whiteman AFB, Missouri as an aerospace ground equipment journeyman and maintenance operations center controller, Air Force officials said.
Hamje will be servicing the surrounding Valdosta and northern Florida area and is located at 1525 Baytree Road.
Contact her at (229) 379-1328.
