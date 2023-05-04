ATLANTA — More than a dozen health care related bills have been signed by Gov. Brian Kemp following their approval by state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session.
Among them are bills that aim to improve maternal health, increase access to health care services, and protect health care workers.
Two of them, signed into law May 2, focus on providing aid to pregnant women.
HB 129 allows an expectant low-income parent to receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits, which is currently available to a single parent with at least one child.
TANF benefits require a family’s net income to be below established limits that are adjusted for the number of persons in the family. For example, a family of three (mother and two children) with a gross income below $784 a month and countable assets of less than $1,000, would receive $280 per month in cash assistance.
Cash assistance through TANF is limited to 48 months within a lifetime. All adult recipients are required to participate in work activities or training for at least 30 hours weekly if a child is 6 or older, or 20 hours per week for a family with younger children.
A parent can also receive other support, like child care assistance, to help them work or complete education or training.
The Georgia Budget & Policy Institute reports that Georgia’s TANF benefit has not increased in more than 30 years, despite the drastic increase in the price of basic essentials such as toilet paper, laundry and disinfectant spray, items GBPI estimates indicate have increased in cost by more than 220% during that time.
A Democrat-led proposal introduced in 2021 sought to increase the amount to 50% of the poverty level for the applicable family size. TANF benefits for a family of three in Georgia are currently about 15% of the federal poverty line, according to GPBI.
Another bill designed to help pregnant women is the “Healthy Babies Act” or SB 106, which codifies a pilot program for maternal health home visits through the Department of Public Health.
Kemp said the legislation is “another step in improving maternal mortality” by benefiting expectant mothers in need.
The bill authorizes the DPH to conduct a pilot program that provides home visits in at-risk and underserved rural communities during pregnancy and early childhood
DPH would provide a written report to top lawmakers on the implication and effectiveness by Dec. 31, 2024. By Oct. 31, 2025, DPH would be required to submit a report on provisions for remote maternal health services, which would include devices that can remotely monitor fetal heart rate, fluid, fetal movement, blood pressure, stress and more.
Hospitals can create
police forces
Effective July 1, under HB 383, if a person commits aggravated assault or aggravated battery against a health care worker while on a hospital campus and while the health care work is performing his or her duties, the assailant would have to serve between three to 20 years in prison, if convicted. The bill also allows hospitals to establish their own campus police forces, stipulating that a certified hospital peace officer can have the same powers as the local government with police jurisdiction, including the power to arrest. However, that peace officer must turn over jurisdiction to the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction, and any arrested person must be take to the sheriff’s office or jail where the offense is committed. Records created or received by the hospital peace officer related to criminal investigations will not be protected from public disclosure, and must be made available for public inspection and copying, according to the new law.
As we saw during the pandemic, their day-to-day impact was truly on display. They had our backs during a very fearful time, and now we must have theirs,” Kemp said before signing the bill.
Georgia to create own marketplace
for health insurance
Amid more than 2.4 million Georgians under reevaluation for Medicaid coverage — and approximately 550,000 of them likely left to find coverage through the Marketplace or other health care coverage — Georgia is planning to launch a state-based health insurance exchange.
The bill allows the state insurance commissioner to establish an advisory board to offer recommendations on the creation, implementation or operation of the state’s health insurance exchange.
Kemp said the upcoming state health care exchange will give Georgians “a better way of knowing and comparing their health care insurance options” and “bring further competition into the field.”
While Georgia is one of a dozen states that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility to up to 138% of the federal poverty level, Kemp plans to launch an alternative to Medicaid expansion, the Pathways Program, on July 1. He said nearly 345,000 Georgians would qualify for the program. Generally, household incomes at or below 133% ($18,075) of the federal poverty level are likely to be eligible for Medicaid.
Those enrolled in Pathways will complete a minimum of 80 hours per month of work, job training, education, volunteering or similar activities. Adults between ages 18 and 64 who earn less than 100% of the federal poverty level (approximately, $13,590 per year for a single person) would qualify for Pathways.
Other health care bills
signed May 2
HB 85: helps ensure patients get directed to the proper treatment pathway when diagnosed with cancer or certain autoimmune conditions by requiring coverage of biomarker tests. These tests help identify the appropriate treatment pathway for patients so that they can receive timely, life-saving care.
HB 203: allows low-risk individuals to renew their contact lens prescriptions through telemedicine.
HB 315: clarifies mammogram screening guidelines
HB 493: allows nurses working in federally licensed health care facilities to qualify for continuing education exemptions
SB 27, clarifies rules for health eye health
SB 46, updates prenatal testing requirements for STDs to align with current public health standards.
SB 223, allows cancer clinical trial sponsors to reimburse participants for travel and other expenses.By signing these bills, we are taking important steps to enable Georgians to choose the right health insurance coverage options for their families and improve the safety of our health care heroes while ensuring the most vulnerable among us are receiving the assistance they need,” Kemp said. “These are critical steps in improving the health and well-being of communities across our state, and I am thankful for everyone who played a role in these measures.”
