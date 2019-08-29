ATLANTA – Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued two executive orders to declare a state of emergency in 12 counties: Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne - and suspended restrictions on hours of commercial vehicle operation and vehicle height, weight and length thresholds to assist in storm preparation, response and recovery.
At 1 p.m. Thursday, Kemp and state emergency-management officials held a press conference - streamed via Facebook Live - on Hurricane Dorian and storm preparation.
During the next few days as officials monitor Hurricane Dorian, visit Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, call 1-800-TRYGEMA (1-800-879-4362), or follow @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp for regular updates.
