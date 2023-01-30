ATLANTA — Attorneys general from 22 states are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would allow states to implement a cellphone jamming system in correctional facilities.
Currently, federal law prohibits the use of the jamming system, which blocks reception or transmission of cellphone signals.
But contraband cellphones have become a major threat in prisons across the country, according to the attorneys general.
It is critical that Congress join in this fight by removing a substantial barrier that is simply allowing those inside the prison walls to continue committing crimes that negatively impact our communities,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr stated in a news release. “This is a nationwide issue that poses a significant risk to our correctional officers and the public at large and we must do all we can to ensure that violent offenders have no method for causing additional harm from inside a prison cell.”
In November, Carr announced the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods (1-8 Trey Bloods) in Barrow County.
While incarcerated, two lead members of the gang are alleged to have engaged in electronic communications with other defendants to have them participate in criminal and gang activity, according to a press release.
The two also allegedly engaged in discussions regarding the packaging and shipping of contraband items into a Georgia Department of Corrections facility, as well as the sale and distribution of controlled substances in Hays State Prison in north Georgia.
Cellphones in the hands of offenders is an ongoing safety concern, not only for Georgia, but for correctional agencies across the country,” GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said. “We appreciate Attorney General Carr for his support in working to find solutions to this issue, which is paramount in our commitment to public safety.”
In 2022, GDC conducted 126 full facility shakedowns, resulting in the removal of more than 23,000 contraband items to include 8,074 contraband cellphones, according to a GDC report.
In a letter sent to congressional leaders Jan. 25, the attorneys general detail the nationwide challenges associated with contraband cellphones.
The letter reads, in part: “Inmate use of contraband cellphones is one of the most serious issues facing prison administrators today. Inmates use contraband cellphones to organize murders, riots, drug deals, fraud and much more. By utilizing contraband cellphones, inmates are easily able to continue their criminal activities from inside prison.”
Bills have been filed to address cellphone contraband in the previous two sessions of Congress but the bills have not received approval.
In addition to Carr, attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia have signed onto the letter to congressional leaders.
