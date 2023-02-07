WAYCROSS — The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Nashville Community Center, 102 N. Jefferson St.
The meeting is open to the public, organizers said in a statement. Contact Linda Gail, (888) 732-4464 for more information.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers.
For more information or to receive assistance, contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (888) 73-AGING / (888) 732-4464. Or visit the AAA Website www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
