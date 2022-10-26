NASHVILLE — The Aging Advisory Council of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging is scheduled to meet 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The meeting will be held at the Nashville Community Center, 102 N. Jefferson St.
The Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging "develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers," organizers said in a statement.
For more information or to receive assistance, contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-888-73-AGING / 1-888-732-4464. Or visit the AAA Website www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
The meeting is open to the public.
Contact Linda Gail at 1-888-732-4464 for more information.
