ATLANTA — Georgia’s candidates for attorney general are continuing their attacks in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 general election.
Democrat candidate Jen Jordan has held to her criticism of incumbent Attorney General Chris Carr’s support for the state’s new six-week abortion ban, while Carr has attacked Jordan’s affiliation with an organization that supports defunding the police.
NARAL is a national pro-choice organization that has endorsed and donated to Jordan’s campaign.
Carr has frequently referenced an April 2021 tweet from the group that expressed support for defunding the police: “It’s past time to defund the police.
After multiple failed attempts to change the culture of policing, it’s clear that police have not succeeded in reckoning with the generations of systemic racism, oppression, and state violence it has engaged in. We must continue to do better.”
More recently, Carr brought attention to an Oct. 5 meeting between Jordan and NARAL.
“This group supports and funds my opponent perhaps because she refused to vote for (state Rep. Houston Gaines’) bill to prevent defunding police in Georgia,” Carr tweeted.
State records show Jordan was listed as absent for the March 25, 2021, vote on a bill sponsored by Gaines that restricts the ability of local governments to reduce funding for municipal police departments.
In Jordan’s first TV ad Oct. 1, she pointed to Carr’s support of Georgia’s new anti-abortion law.
“After school, I worked at my mom’s beauty shop and I listened to the women talk about their lives, their fears. Today, they’d be worried that Chris Carr cares more about investigating miscarriages and putting doctors in jail than protecting our families from rising crime,” she said in the ad.
Within hours of the June 24 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v.Wade, Carr had asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the new Georgia law to take effect immediately.
On Sept. 27, he jabbed Jordan’s plans to not prosecute abortion if she’s elected. Jo srdan has said she believes Georgia’s new abortion law is unconstitutional and violates privacy rights.
“My opponent would pick and choose the laws and parts of the Constitution she wants to defend. That’s a dereliction of duty and undermines democracy,” Carr stated.
Her ad also accused Carr of “turning a blind eye” to rising gun violence in Georgia, and more recently, Jordan has voiced support for Pres. Joe Biden’s recent actions toward decriminalizing simple marijuana possession; Carr has recently touted winning a four-year case of alleged voter suppression brought forth by Fair Fight Action, founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
According to a SurveyUSA poll of more than 1,000 likely voters conducted between Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, the attorney general race appears to be tight.
Carr leads Jordan 40% to 36%, with 20% of voters polled undecided.
The poll indicates that the attorney general’s race has the tightest gender gap of pollsters compared to surveys for candidates in the governor, secretary of state and U.S. Senate races.
Men voted for Carr by a 10-point margin and women for Jordan by a 3-point margin, according to SurveyUSA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.