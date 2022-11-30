ADEL – The Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city’s new medical cannabis dispensary.
Trulieve Cannabis Corp, one of the leading cannabis companies in the U.S., will hold the event at its indoor production plant at 355 S. Cook Industrial Parkway, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
According to Trulieve representatives, expected attendees include members of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, state legislators and local business leaders.
Kim Rivers, chief executive officer of Trulieve, said the GMCC's decision solidifies and expands Trulieve's Southeastern hub and will introduce the company's products to Georgia's developing medical cannabis market.
"Trulieve is proud to open the doors of our Georgia production facility to community leaders, legislators and the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission who made this possible. We look forward to providing medical cannabis to patients in need and introducing our high-quality and safe products in the state’s growing medical cannabis market,” she said.
The new facility will produce a variety of low-THC oil products in both oral and topical forms that will be available to patients at Trulieve’s initial medical cannabis dispensaries throughout Georgia.
Dr. Lisa Pinkey, president of Trulieve GA, Inc., said the company is happy to finally start expanding in Georgia.
“The Georgia team is excited to debut our facilities. We have been hard at work to begin operations in the most safe and efficient manner to ensure those in need have access to Trulieve’s products. We are proud to bring jobs and economic development to South Georgia and to educate the Georgia medical community on the potential benefits of cannabis for patients with qualifying conditions,” she said.
For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia, dispensary locations, and other updates, visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/georgia
