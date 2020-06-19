ADEL – Gary Thomas Jr. has been released from jail on bond.
His family claims police injured him during his arrest Monday. Family say they believe the incident was racially motivated. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Adel Police Department case.
About 100 protesters demonstrated Wednesday in front of the Adel Police Department.
Thomas was released from the Cook County Jail Thursday afternoon on bond, said his attorney, Pierre Ifill of Ifill Law Group.
Ifill said earlier this week Thomas had to go before the Cook County Superior Court for a bond hearing. He said Thomas was denied bond by the courts but the sheriff granted bond.
Thomas, 40, was arrested on charges of one count of probation violation, one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, one count of giving a false name, address or birthday to a law enforcement officer and two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, according to authorities.
However, Ifill said the charges are pending.
A GBI report states Thomas was arrested after giving police a false name and date of birth. It also states Thomas resisted arrest and "a struggle occurred."
Ifill said Thomas sustained injuries to his head and back during his encounter with police. He said Thomas may have potential injuries to his wrist or arm, as well.
The Adel Police Department has said the suspect reported injuries to his wrist but declined medical treatment.
Thomas was sitting at a gazebo near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with other men at about 7 p.m. Monday when Adel police officers who were searching for a fugitive approached them, Thomas' sister, Regenia, said in a previous report. She said the incident escalated and led to her brother's arrest.
The city confirmed earlier this week that Thomas was not the fugitive being sought by officers.
The police department said the officer involved in the confrontation has been placed on leave while the investigation is taking place.
