VALDOSTA – Thanks to a donated quilt, Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out is able to fundraise for its nonprofit this week, staff said Wednesday.
Ann Walker-Smith, ACTO executive director, said tickets are currently on sale for a handmade quilt crafted by Missy Green. The winning ticket will be drawn 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Greater Valdosta United Way office, 1609 N. Patterson St.
Tickets are one for $5 or three for $10.
Funding will benefit ACTO in hiring one staff member, Walker-Smith said.
The organization, which provides respite to caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s and dementia, is also accepting four more clients. Breakfast and a hot lunch will be provided.
Walker-Smith is hoping to increase awareness about ACTO.
“People don’t know about it,” she said. “We just want to help as many families as we can. We can’t help them if they don’t know about us.”
Masks are not mandatory in the ACTO facility but social distancing is required. Temperatures will be checked and hands will be washed upon entry as health precautions.
Clients will have their own craft supplies and will not share with others to limit contact of germs, Walker-Smith said.
"We are trying our best to keep everyone safe, and yet, give the tender love and care we are known for," she said. "We are here to serve our community and give those affected with any type of dementia a home away from home."
ACTO, 1207 Williams St., is open from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
More information is available at actovaldosta.org or by calling (229) 245-9094.
