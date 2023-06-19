VALDOSTA — Lowndes County commissioners have approved another cash match totaling $19,509 for the accountability courts.
Lowndes County DUI Court has received a grant award totaling $143,063 through its accountability program for the Fiscal Year 2024.
The grant has been awarded under the Accountability Courts State of Georgia grant program, administered by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.
As part of the grant requirement, the county must provide a 12% match, amounting to $19,509.00, to secure the funding.
For the 2023-24 grant period, the Lowndes County DUI Court has requested a total of $42,404 using the DATE funds generated from fines and fees collected by the State Court of Lowndes County.
The grant funding only covers a portion of the surveillance officer’s contract salary, as well as a portion of the treatment costs, transportation expenses and drug testing supplies incurred annually and does not include funding for Reconnect, the random call-in service for drug screens.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request.
