VALDOSTA – Jane Osborn was still waiting this past week for her absentee ballot.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Osborn, a Valdosta resident, said she and her husband had requested absentee ballots last month from the Lowndes County Board of Elections and they had yet to receive them as of Oct. 27. When she put in her first call with the Board of Elections a week earlier, she was informed the ballots were mailed out the previous week and the requests would be fulfilled.
“I mean, you send in an application to get a ballot. I sent that in September. They said at the time, ‘Well, you won’t get your actual ballot until early October.’ Well, early October has come and gone. and so I called and on my first call, they said, ‘Oh, they were just mailed last week. Don’t worry, it’ll be there.’ Well, it’s not here.”
She said she called again and spoke with another elections office employee, who said he had checked and could not find Osborn or her husband’s names, adding there was no evidence they had asked for a ballot.
“You know, obviously, there’s no way with the timeframe, even if the Postal Service sends them out now. It’s just too short to depend on the mail at this point. I mean, the last time you can vote early is Nov. 4, which is next Friday. Literally a week and some change away. How can I expect it to get there on time even if I get it today? ... Because you will notice any piece of mail you get here is postmarked somewhere else, even if you mailed it downtown. Exactly. So, we haven’t had that useful mail service here in some time. and the national mail service is no prize either.”
Monique Ratliff, election technician for the election board, said the board has received numerous phone calls about the delay but the issue is not with the election board since it processed the requests on time. She said the problem is with the postal service.
“We’ve had those calls. But no, our mail is processed on time. ... I promise you that. We’re here late processing mail and making sure it gets out by law. But all we can tell them (voters) is that we have no control over the mail service,” she said.
Evelina Ramirez, media relations contact for the United States Postal Service, sent a statement from the USPS to The Valdosta Daily Times:
“The Postal Service is aware of no reports of delayed ballots in Valdosta. The Valdosta Post Office is currently in deliveries of Election Mail, including ballots, and we are not experiencing delays in our processing facilities for Georgia. The Postal Service has more than enough capacity to handle all election mail this year. In 2020, ballots accounted for 0.11% of total mail volume. For context, the Postal Service delivers 433 million pieces of mail a day. Regarding delivery of ballots in the upcoming election, the Postal Service will once again deploy longstanding processes and procedures to ensure the timely processing and delivery of ballots, including ‘extraordinary measures’ in effect now through Nov. 29. Further details about our ‘extraordinary measures’ and other preparedness efforts can be found here: https://about.usps.com/what/government-services/election-mail/.”
Absentee ballots were scheduled to be sent out Oct. 11.
Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4 and will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
For more information: Contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com; or visit lowndescounty.com/221/Elections-Voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.