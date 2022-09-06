Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business'

FILE - Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams speaks on July 28, 2022, during a rally in Clayton, Ga. Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.

 Jeff Amy

VALDOSTA – The One Georgia Rally team will host Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a meet-and-greet event 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater, 1151 River St.

According to the team, Abrams “invites you to discuss her vision for a stronger Georgia, address your key priorities and answer any questions you may have.”

Abrams is also scheduled to visit Valdosta State University, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, to touch base with students.

To sign up and get more information, visit https://act.staceyabrams.com/signup/OneGeorgia_Valdosta/

