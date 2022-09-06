VALDOSTA – The One Georgia Rally team will host Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for a meet-and-greet event 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater, 1151 River St.
According to the team, Abrams “invites you to discuss her vision for a stronger Georgia, address your key priorities and answer any questions you may have.”
Abrams is also scheduled to visit Valdosta State University, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, to touch base with students.
To sign up and get more information, visit https://act.staceyabrams.com/signup/OneGeorgia_Valdosta/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.