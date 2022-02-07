VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported 110 students have a positive case of COVID-19, according to the system's weekly COVID-19 update.
According to the report, 1.04% out of the 10,581 system's student population have a positive cases of COVID-19.
There are 28 or 1.95% of school employees who have tested positive out of 1,437 employees, according to the report.
Lowndes County School System is no longer reporting the number of students and staff considered close contact due to school exposure.
"Virtual instruction is offered to any student while quarantined or isolated if the COVID reporting form is completed, located on our website under For Families/COVID Reporting," county school officials said.
