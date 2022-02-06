TIFTON — Black History Month activities at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College are underway kicking off with a performance by ABAC musicians and a speech by Judge Larry Mims, 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, in Driggers Hall.
ABAC fine arts major Elijah Alford organized the program, college officials said in a statement.
“The reason I put this program together is to challenge everyone to think about what Black history means to them,” Alford said. “Perhaps it’s a friend, teacher, coach or musician. In some form, everyone has been positively affected by Black history.”
Alford will be playing his saxophone as a part of the event.
Other events during the month include 7 p.m. movie nights in the ABAC Lakeside lobby starting with “Candyman” Feb. 7, “The Photograph” Feb. 14, and “Harriett” Feb. 28.
An essay contest is underway with winners selected on Feb. 21. The first-place essay winner will receive a $100 prize and the second-place finisher will receive a $50 reward. There will be a Young Black Professionals Panel, 6 p.m., Feb. 17, in Bowen Hall 100.
The New Georgia Project collaborated with the Black History Month events to offer voter registration 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 8 and Feb. 10, in the Donaldson Dining Hall Lobby.
While supplies last, a Bears to Build event will be in the Thrash Wellness Center 2:30-6:30 p.m., Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. Students must have a valid ABAC ID, college officials said. The event is sponsored by CAB and Active Minds.
A presentation of “Birth and Beyond Midwifery,” is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 21, in Bowen 100. Jayma Holt, CNM, APRN, a midwife from St. Petersburg, Florida, will give the presentation. Dinner will be provided for the first 20 guests.
“Culture Shock” is the title of a presentation scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 23, in Bowen 100. "Participants will engage in an open dialogue about personal identity, life experiences and embracing individuality," college officials said.
ABAC Bainbridge is sponsoring an essay contest for fourth, eighth and 12th graders in the Early County School System. The top three finishers in each of the grades will receive prizes. The essays will be collected Feb. 18, and the winners will be announced Feb. 25. Frederick Shorter is coordinating the event for the third consecutive year.
Black History Month activities culminate with “Let’s Talk: Unspoken Truths and Taboos,” a virtual event via Teams with social worker Regina Scruggs, LCSW. The event will be 12-12:50 p.m., Feb. 28, in the Donaldson Dining Hall. Students without a meal plan should arrive early for a complimentary meal, college officials said.
