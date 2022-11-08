VALDOSTA — "A Woman, a Lesbian and a Priest Walked into a Church and We're all the Same Person," is coming to Valdosta State University, Nov. 17.
The presentation is part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Lecture Series and will be held in the University Center Theater at Valdosta State University Thursday, Nov. 17, beginning at 6 p.m.
Dr. A.J. Ramirez, coordinator of VSU’s Women’s and Gender Studies program and lecturer of Sociology and Rev. Susan Gage, priest of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Valdosta, will present the conversational-style interview, “A Woman, a Lesbian, and a Priest Walked into the Church…and We’re All the Same Person?”
The event is free and open to the VSU and broader community.
