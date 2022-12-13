VALDOSTA – While technology and toys are at the top of most Christmas lists, Lantana Bush’s family received the greatest gift of all – a home.
Christ Episcopal Church sponsored a David Clark “Build for the Cure” Blitz Build as a new annual Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity build to honor the memory of late church member Dave Clark. The Bush family are the first recipients of such a home.
Work on the home began in October, and while Habitat representatives said they were hoping for the family to enjoy their first Thanksgiving meal in the new home, the build’s timing was still special, as the family will still have a home for the holidays.
Mike Bourgoin, executive director for Habitat, thanked Habitat builders and volunteers for getting the home move-in ready in just two months and took the time to praise Latany Bush, who worked 350 service hours in just one year for the home while helping other families.
“(She) had a long, hard road. She put in a lot of volunteer work clocking in at over 300 hours, and she’s continuing to do so, which I think is awesome, to help another family that needs volunteer hours. She’s donating her volunteer hours, which speaks to what type of person she is,” he said.
Bush is a young mother who lives with her special-needs child, Jayden.
She said she’s only able to work part-time due to Jayden’s home care, as he is in a wheelchair and relies on his mom and a nurse for around-the-clock care.
More space was needed for his disability supplies and equipment, and the building specifically accommodated those needs with an open floor plan that maximizes space for his mother and nurse to move around.
Bush said she is eternally grateful for Habitat and Christ Episcopal’s work.
Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Miller-Cody attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Matheson said he was moved by the “giving spirit” of Habitat and Christ Episcopal, and the home couldn’t have gone to “a more deserving family.”
Miller-Cody thanked all of the volunteers and commanded a round of applause for the Bush family and the city, which she said has been “blessed” for the last few months.
Bourgoin confirmed that “aside from a couple of knick-knacks,” the house was move-in ready, and the Bush family can now have a “home of their own.”
