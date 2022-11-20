VALDOSTA – The Sons of Solomon No. 151 and Electa Chapter No. 323 hosts A Day of Caring, Sharing and Giving, its annual Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Southside Recreation Center, 604 S. Oak St.
The event is open to the public.
Because of COVID protocol regulations, this will be a drive-up/walk-up Thanksgiving meal; all plates will be prepared to go.
The event is sponsored by KEMET Universal, Ancient African and Egyptian Masonic & O.E.S., King David Grand Lodge No. 4008, Mary Magdalene Grand Chapter No. 4009, Sons of Solomon Lodge No. 151 and Electa Chapter No. 323, Red Dirt BBQ, Project Hope for Life.
“Any donations are gladly accepted and appreciated,” organizers said in a statement.
For any questions or to volunteer, contact Grandmaster Eddie L. Koonce at telephone number (229) 740-1916 or Deputy Grandmaster Johnny Robinson at (229) 375-2174.
