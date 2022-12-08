VALDOSTA – Everyone knows “A Christmas Carol” and the redemptive story of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Or do they?
We know the movie adaptations, the TV retellings and the cartoons. “A Christmas Carol” has inspired musicals such as “Scrooge” and modern retellings like “Scrooged” and the recently released “Spirited.”
But how many 21st century folks have read Charles Dickens’ 19th century book?
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents a play figuratively torn from the pages of the Dickens novella.
Playwright John Mortimer directly adapted his “A Christmas Carol” play from the book. The play uses lines from the book, said Brock Gilliard, show director.
Not just dialogue, but narration as well.
Gilliard said the play uses a “chorus” of performers to present the narrative lines from Dickens’ work. Most of the Guild cast play several characters. Groupings of characters narrate the story throughout the play.
The script allows theatre companies to decide how many members to include in the chorus. Theatre Guild opted for several.
There are several Christmas carols performed throughout the show.
Kelly Barbour, assistant director, said the cast has more than 30 members, which also includes familiar characters such as Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Scrooge’s nephew, Jacob Marley, various ghosts and Theatre Guild regular Bryan Layton as Scrooge.
The show includes what Gilliard promises is a giant special effect with the specter-like Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Gilliard designed the larger-than-life puppet which he said takes four people to operate.
The ghost will loom far above the heads and shoulders of the actors.
Since the puppet has been introduced to recent rehearsals, Layton said it has taken some adapting on stage.
“I’ve had to get used to looking up at it,” he said, craning his neck upward, his eyes cast high to a spot on the set.
Eyeing the box office, Theatre Guild is expecting big audiences for the show playing this weekend and next weekend.
The opening night show was close to selling out as were some performances in the second weekend. Earlier this season, Gilliard directed the popular show “Shrek,” which sold out every performance of its two-week run.
THE CAST: Bryan Layton, Allie Smotherman, Max Ahner, Blake Carnline, Brawdy Gupton, Caleb Andrus, Alijah Patterson, Emily Penzo, Isabel Williams, Jamie Workman, Jaylan Jones, Joshua Luke, Kamari Samuels, Lane Smith, Leighton Hager, Lexi Roy, Meagan Raabe, Melissa Glasscock, Olivia Barbour, Pam Barton, Patti Cook Robertson, Rebekah McGee, Sommers Coleman, Sunny Lee, Tanner Hager, Tasha Conrad, Whitney Singletary, Wyatt Burke.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Brock Gilliard, director; Kelly Barbour, assistant director; Jaclyn Taylor, stage manager; Jeannie Gupton & Sandi Parrish, producers.
Run time: About two hours, 40 minutes, including intermission.
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents “A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, Friday, Dec. 9, Saturday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15-17; 2 p.m., Dec. 18, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com or call (229) 247-8243.
