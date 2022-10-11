VALDOSTA — Justin M. Arrington has been named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2022.
The honor recognizes alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors, according to GSU administrators.
Arrington earned a bachelor’s in political science from Georgia Southern in 2008. He currently serves as chief legal affairs officer for Valdosta State University.
The 40 Under 40 honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives, and their commitment to GSU.
Arrington said giving back to the community and campus that provided him much growth has encouraged his work in higher education and in his community.
“It is a great honor to be a part of this class. I have always wanted to come back and give back in some kind of way,” Arrington said. “In many ways the work that I do at Valdosta State has allowed me to view Georgia Southern in a different way.”
Arrington is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, mentor for the African American Male Initiative, GSU alumni association and VSU professor of labor law ethics. Through these avenues, Arrington said he has the opportunity to reach students, graduates and others who need assistance and mentorship in the private and public corporate sector.
“Giving back is one of the most important things that you can do because it truly does blaze a trail of change in the people and communities you serve,” he said.
Arrington said his return to GSU campus was most exciting to share with his mother, father and son when visiting for the 40 Under 40 Class of 2022 reception and football game.
“There are many similarities between Georgia Southern now and the campus I went to school on but seeing the growth was so impactful,” he said.
Arrington has worked diligently to build connections with his fellow GSU alum, GSU and VSU students, as well as colleagues to provide a space for connection beyond education.
For the full list of 40 Under 40 Class of 2022 honorees and to learn more about the program, visit www.alumni.georgiasouthern.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.