VALDOSTA – After a three-hour delay on Father's Day, the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report revealed that Lowndes County has nearly tripled its number of COVID-19 cases in the month of June.
Lowndes added 40 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the report.
The county has reported a total of 911 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Total COVID-19 cases in Lowndes have increased 297% since June 1, according to the The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 database.
Coronavirus deaths in Lowndes have not increased in nearly two months as four residents have died since the outbreak started, according to the health department report.
In the South Health District, 9,242 COVID-19 tests have been performed throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Sunday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Seventy-three Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 18 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Sunday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 117 COVID-19 patients and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the report.
SGMC experienced another patient death due to the virus Thursday bringing the total to 17 deaths. It is the second COVID-19 death at the hospital in June. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
