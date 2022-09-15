VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-H members, parents and volunteers recently completed the Lowndes 4-H 9/11 Remembrance Citizenship Project which honors the 2,996 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
One-hundred American flags were placed visibly near the Lowndes 4-H Extension Office sign located off Highway 84 for drivers coming into Downtown Valdosta, city officials said in a statement.
Prior to staking the flags, 4-Hers and their families reflected on what happened Sept. 11, 2001, and subsequently the unity Americans and the rest of the world showed on Sept. 12, 2001.
More than 40 4-Hers, parents, volunteers and staff members participated in the citizenship project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.