VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-H members, parents and volunteers recently completed the Lowndes 4-H 9/11 Remembrance Citizenship Project which honors the 2,996 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

One-hundred American flags were placed visibly near the Lowndes 4-H Extension Office sign located off Highway 84 for drivers coming into Downtown Valdosta, city officials said in a statement.

Prior to staking the flags, 4-Hers and their families reflected on what happened Sept. 11, 2001, and subsequently the unity Americans and the rest of the world showed on Sept. 12, 2001.

More than 40 4-Hers, parents, volunteers and staff members participated in the citizenship project.

