VALDOSTA – Georgia 4-Hers gained life-long leadership skills during the Southern Region Teen Leadership Conference in Crossville, Tennessee, organizers said in a statement.
Janey Miller, Lowndes 4-Her, was a part of the 75 Georgia students who joined more than 350 youth from six states Sept. 21-25 at the Clyde M. York 4-H Center.
SRTLC is "a unique conference created to bring 4-Hers together and empower them to make a positive change across the southern region through youth-adult partnerships," organizers said. "4-H delegations from Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and Florida shared information about their state and 4-H programs.
"The four-day conference is packed with a mix of fun and learning."
A Pride of the States activity provides states the opportunity to show off a successful element of their programming. Georgia 4-Hers chose to highlight the Healthy Living Ambassador program, an initiative that allows youth to educate their communities about ways to collectively thrive.
Teens led workshops and round tables throughout the conference. Topics ranged from food accessibility and financial literacy to cultural differences and wildlife projects. The teen leaders of the workshops were selected through an application and interview process. Georgia 4-Hers led a combination of 18 round tables and workshops.
During the Taste of the States activity, Georgia shared peanuts donated by Georgia Farm Bureau and a classic Coca-Cola. The annual Multi-State T-Shirt Exchange was highly anticipated, organizers said, and attendees traded their favorite 4-H T-shirts from state to state.
Conference attendees took a tour of the Tennessee Tech campus and learned more about available career pathways. A subsequent community service project allowed 4-Hers to shop for and assemble care packages for those affected by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky.
SRTLC is open to all high-school aged Georgia 4-Hers. Youth will have the opportunity to apply to be on the 2023 planning committee in late spring.
"Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness," organizers said. "As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 225,000 people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities."
For more information about SRTLC and Georgia 4-H, contact Lowndes County Extension Office or visit www.georgia4h.org.
