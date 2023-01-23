VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Extension has announced an addition to its team – Hannah Delk, who will serve as the 4-H program assistant.
Delk is from Homerville, where she is a mother of three, extension representatives said in a statement. She has a wide range of experience due to her growing up in the 4-H program in Clinch County.
“Being a part of 4-H most of her life, she feels it is important to educate our youth and community about the impact it has in our society,” representatives said.
“She looks forward to using her experience and skills to build many great relationships in Lowndes County.”
