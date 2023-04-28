VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County 4-H senior and junior poultry judging teams took high overall second place at the Area 4-H Poultry Judging Contest held last week in Tifton.
Junior team members are Gavin Ferris, Bradan Ferris, Braden McMillan, Joy Dixon and Quorra Wolfle, 4-H representatives said in a statement. Senior team members are Jacqueline McCoppin, Joel Dixon, Janey Miller and Drew Barnes.
“Top scoring junior team members include Gavin, Bradan, Joy and Quorra,” 4-H representatives said. “Gavin, Joy and Bradan placed top 10 in the junior competition and Joel received fifth overall individual, respectively, in the senior contest.
“Senior team members Jacqueline, Drew, Janey and Joel will be headed to the upcoming state competition in Oglethorpe County.”
In the contest, members judged two sets of laying hens and presented oral reasons on one of those classes, identified poultry meat retail cuts, candled eggs, graded exterior quality eggs, broken out eggs and ready to cook carcasses and parts, breaded products, as well as completed a written test on poultry.
