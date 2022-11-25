VALDOSTA — Project Achievement is one of the largest and most exciting, challenging and rewarding programs offered by Georgia 4-H.
4-Hers choose a project area of interest, research a topic, then write and present an oral presentation to others, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
For Cloverleaf 4-Hers, students in grades 4-6, this process is about hands-on learning, self-confidence and sharing knowledge. Twenty-two Cloverleaf Lowndes 4-Hers in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades recently participated in Cloverleaf Project Achievement in Moultrie.
Lowndes 4-H had the second highest participants at the competition, representatives said.
First-place awards went to Hannah Jenkins, food fare, Marin Moore, rabbits, Quorra Wolfle, marine & coastal ecology, Joy Dixon, cat care, Malachi Williams, robotics, Aubrey Spencer, clothing & textiles, Zachery Kidd, entomology, and Korbin Stanley, cat care.
Second-place awards went to Addison Green-, dog care and training, Jeremiah Todd, sports individual, Laura Grace Irwin, herpetology, Stella Bassford, performing arts general, and Ellen Templeton, plants, soils & fertilize.
Third-place awards went to Mackenzie Dasher, arts, Jayden Sanders, sports team, Josephine Hotchkiss, rabbits, Kamya Doe, dog care and training, Noah Evans, cat care.
Honorable mention awards went to Skyler Porter, sports team, Bryan Reyes, historic places and events, Macie Goddard, historic places and events, and Brylee Vince, performing arts vocal.
Teen leaders Lily Hayward, Joel Dixon, Drew Barnes and Irelynn Bono accompanied the Cloverleaf 4-Hers on their trip.
