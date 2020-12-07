VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reported 38 new student cases in its most recent COVID-19 weekly update.
Out of 10,610 students, 85 students were quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the county schools report.
An additional 197 students were quarantined due to community exposure.
Fifteen new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees. Three employees are quarantined for possible exposure at school and 28 employees are quarantined due to community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .442% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .171%,” according to the school system update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.