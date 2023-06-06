VALDOSTA – Winnersville Community Center came to life with laughter and music as parents and children gathered together for 365 Impact CAFE’s lyrical bingo night this past Friday.
Children’s activities included a game of musical chairs, two-on-two basketball, a bounce house, football and volleyball, where the prizes were cash, gift cards and even Wild Adventures Theme Park tickets.
The 365 Impact CAFE is a holistic program targeting youth and adolescents empowering them to develop and grow into productive, career-oriented residents of their community with a focus on career, academics, fine arts and emotional wellness.
Shamekia Williams, mother of three, said she and her family enjoy events like bingo night as it gives them an opportunity to “get out and experience fellowship with the community.”
“I think that’s the best part of it. and they happen to do something with the kids, something that’s positive as well. We’re not from here, so that makes it better to have a churchlike family. It helps us to get involved in the community; it’s hard to do that without things like this. This gives my kids something to do, something where they can use up all their energy and I know they’re having fun and in good hands,” she said.
Paige Berry, media coordinator for 365 Impact CAFE, echoed similar sentiments, stating the organization wanted to fill local children’s summer with positive activities.
“That is what our aim is; we want to build our youth here in the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County. Lyrical bingo is a First Friday event that is tailored to the kids because we know that different things are going on and sometimes kids don’t have a positive outlet that’s calm and fun. So tonight, we have what we call lyrical bingo. We have music playing and everybody is playing bingo. and so at some point, our DJ might say ‘Hey, can you tell me the rest of the lyrics to this song?’ So it’s just a different little innovative way to play bingo,” she said.
