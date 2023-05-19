VALDOSTA — People can bring their families out for a night of lyrical bingo, 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 2, at 2037 E. Park Ave.
The event is hosted by 365 Impact C.A.F.E., which is a nonprofit operated by the Kingdom Impact Center.
CAFE stands for career, academics, fine arts and emotional wellness.
“The 365 Impact C.A.F.E. is a holistic program targeting youth and adolescents empowering them to develop and grow into productive, career-oriented citizens of their community,” organizers said.
The event is free and open to the public. Admission includes two bingo cards.
There will be a live DJ, bounce house, monetary and other prizes, two-on-two basketball and food.
For more information, contact Latonya Kelly at (229) 305-5580.
