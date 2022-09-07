VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host 2RiverStation for a live Music in the Art Park concert.
The concert is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., center representatives said in a statement. The live concert is sponsored by Ryan Law Firm and is free to the public.
Center representatives invite people to bring their blankets and lawn chairs “to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music.”
Burritos Mexican Grill will be the food vendor on site.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
