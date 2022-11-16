MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – The 23rd Wing hosted its annual Squadron Commander Course.
The course was designed to prepare new and current squadron commanders to better care for airmen and their families by equipping them with resources and networking opportunities.
“It’s all about empowering the commanders at that level to be able to take care of their people,” said Capt. Dylan Foley, 23rd Wing Commander’s Action Group chief. “The better educated they are on the wing priorities and focus areas, the better they can lead people in the squadrons to go out and accomplish the missions.”
By creating a cohesive environment, the course enabled squadron commanders to collaborate on decision making through shared experiences. Through building relationships with other squadron commanders, they will strengthen their support system, Foley said.
With a stronger support system, they will be better equipped to take care of their airmen.
Representatives from the Drug Demand Reduction Program, Equal Opportunity, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Family Advocacy, Mental Health, 23rd Medical Group and 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron provided insight on their programs to better equip these leaders with valuable resources for leading their units.
Overall, the course stressed the importance of relying on Team Moody as a whole, emphasizing the value of wingmanship and promoting the idea of networking.
“Building a relationship starts here,” said Col. Michael Gallagher, 23rd Mission Support Group commander. “Not being afraid to lean on somebody else to ask the questions and let their guard down hopefully gives (squadron commanders) the best opportunity to make the best decisions to better their unit, the Wing and the mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.