VALDOSTA – The popular Valdosta Junior Service League event Merry Marketplace has been cancelled for the first time in 45 years.
Erica Stone, VJSL president, said the decision was not taken lightly and was one of the most difficult ever made by the organization.
Merry Marketplace is an annual event held at Rainwater Conference Center that brings together local vendors, attracting large crowds from across the region.
While Stone said the league discussed the logistics of making it work this year within COVID-19 guidelines, the decision ultimately came down to protecting the wellbeing of the community and VJSL members.
“We didn't want something terrible to happen to someone because they came to Merry Marketplace,” Stone said. “That was really the bottom line.”
Stone said, as a league, the group is grateful for the support of the community and vendors.
“We are very disappointed but we know it is the best decision,” Stone said.
The VJSL plans to work with the vendors to promote them on Facebook during the month of November and is planning the 2021 Merry Marketplace to be held Nov. 20-21, 2021.
“Next year, we will be coming back bigger and better,” Stone said.
