VALDOSTA – COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more Lowndes residents Tuesday.
Twenty-seven people in Lowndes have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the district.
Fifty-two SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Lowndes County added 19 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
It is the smallest increase in new cases of the virus locally since July 12, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
The county has reported a total of 2,687 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes County has had 132 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 19,136 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC had discharged 357 COVID-19 patients Tuesday – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results Tuesday, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
