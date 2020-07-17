VALDOSTA – A nineteenth Lowndes County resident has died from COVID-19, according to reports released Friday.
The overall number of COVID-19 patients being treated at South Georgia Medical Center grew by two Friday and 11 more since Wednesday. SGMC CEO Ronnie Dean said Wednesday morning that "virtually every bed is filled" and plans were in place in case a bed shortage occurred.
SGMC was treating 66 patients Friday, according to the hospital's daily report. This is the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients reported by the hospital after SGMC experienced a five-day spike last week.
In Lowndes County, 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,093 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
After spiking last week, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases locally has declined and plateaued during the past few days, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
Lowndes County has had 109 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 16,439 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Friday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC had discharged 273 COVID-19 patients and had two patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Forty SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
