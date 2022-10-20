VALDOSTA- Lowndes County’s regional food bank has been served– with an $18,000,000 check.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs presented grant money to the county and Second Harvest of South Georgia this week through the federal CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program. The purpose of the funding is to address increasing food insecurity in rural Georgia and provide better access to county residents.
Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, said Lowndes County was in need of funding due to the current food bank outgrowing its capacity.
The $18 million will go toward building a new facility in a location closer to the interstate and utilizing the current 1411 Harbin Circle site for other purposes.
“It makes it much more efficient for not only supplies to come and go but for the citizens in this community to come and go, so that’s the big thing there. and the other part, this existing building, the good thing about it is that we’re not going to end up with just an empty building that we now have to try to figure out ‘OK, what are you going to do with this?’ We already have some ideas,” he said.
“We can still serve a great deal of the citizens. It looks like it’s moving in the direction of Parks and Rec. They can have volleyball tournaments, basketball here. There’s a lot they can do with facilities such as this, and so we’re looking forward to being able to utilize it through the Valdosta Parks and Rec, and it will still serve the needs of what the original CDBG grant was required for this facility.”
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, Christopher Nunn, Department of Community Affairs commissioner, said this type of funding is a competitive process and collaborated with the Georgia Association of Food Banks to monitor needs across the state so “no Georgian would go unserved.
“This is a fantastic day. I’m proud to be here on behalf of the governor and working with this fantastic team in Lowndes County that has vision, that has ambition, that has strong plans. We’re excited to be able to participate in a small part in those efforts,” he added.
Eliza McCall, chief marketing officer of SHSG, said the award money would be a “game changer” in advancing the expansion project, which SHSG also has another $23 million committed to.
“Raising money for capital projects in rural communities is extremely difficult, especially because only 3% of the private giving wealth in the state of Georgia is outside metro Atlanta and almost 95%-97% of giving in America does not make it to rural communities. So, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that’s going to have an impact across South Georgia for years to come,” she said.
