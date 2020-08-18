VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools will begin sending a weekly COVID-19 update to keep the community informed about cases within the system.
The first update was released Monday afternoon.
Lowndes County Schools has 10,055 students total with 13 of those testing positive for COVID-19. There are 73 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the school system report.
Within the system, there are 1,390 employees, five of whom have tested positive for COVID-19. Nineteen employees are quarantined for possible exposure.
“For the past 14 days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .001% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .003%,” according to the school system update.
Valdosta City Schools plans to begin its weekly summary when students return Sept. 8.
