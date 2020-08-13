VALDOSTA — Before Lowndes County Schools welcomes kids back to school Friday, 11 LCS employees have already tested positive for COVID-19, just since preplanning for in-person classes began Aug. 3.
In a report titled "COVID-19 Employee Exposure Report," 61 employees across Lowndes County Schools have been tested for COVID-19, and 11 of those employees have tested positive, 54 have quarantined due to virus exposure and nine received negative results.
The schools with employees who tested positive as of Thursday afternoon were Dewar Elementary School (1), Hahira Elementary School (1), Lake Park Elementary School (1), Lowndes High School (3), Lowndes Middle School (1), Pine Grove Elementary School (1), Westside Elementary School (2) and the transportation department (1).
A large amount of mystery surrounds when these infections have occurred from this 10-day preplanning time period. Results for about two-thirds of the coronavirus tests administered to Lowndes County Schools employees are still unknown.
The dates of infections also remain unknown, along with which employees have emerged from quarantine.
During the past week, Lowndes County Schools has released information about how the system is teaching faculty to handle COVID-19 cases.
The system is using the standards set by the Georgia Department of Public Health to define what “exposure” means. These guidelines include living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19, caring for a sick person with COVID-19, being within six feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes or being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19 (e.g., being coughed on, kissing, sharing utensils, etc.).
Masks are required within Lowndes County School buildings for both staff and students.
All staff members are asked to complete a COVID-19 self-screening questionnaire prior to work each day. If a staff member answers yes to any of the questions, which range from asking about temperature to symptoms, then they are asked to stay home.
Staff members who are ill will then complete the Lowndes County Schools Faculty/Staff COVID 19 Exposure or Positive Test Contact Tracing Report.
Many Lowndes County teachers and staff have spoken publicly about their desire to see Lowndes opt to go solely virtual for the time being.
