VALDOSTA — The 100 Black Men hosted its 28th Annual Thanksgiving Feast at the Salvation Army.
Nathaniel Haugabrook II, 100 Black Men president, said, “This is our way of giving back to the community at large.”
The annual Thanksgiving feast feeds more than 1,200 people in the community, including the homeless population and nursing homes.
The 100 members cooked 35 turkeys and purchased dessert. Ida Williams prepared 18 pans of dressing, gravy and green beans and the Salvation Army donated items, according to the nonprofit.
“It is amazing and a blessing to partner with the 100 Black Men,” Salvation Army Capt. Judy Chung said. “They are giving back to the community in multiple ways and we are grateful to be a part of that effort.”
The 100 serves the community in a variety of ways throughout the year, including its annual barbecue cook-off that helps raise money to fund philanthropic efforts.
Haugabrook said through the scholarship program, multiple students receive scholarships each year and, to date, the organization has donated more than $150,000 in scholarship money.
“We want the community to continue to support us as we mentor, enrich and give back to the youth and the community,” he said.
